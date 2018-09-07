Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller's family will never forget his impact.

In a statement released just hours after the rapper died from an apparent overdose, Mac's loved ones tell E! News, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

As previously reported, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a death investigation near Mac's Studio City, Calif. home on Friday. TMZ cites law enforcement sources who claim the 26-year-old was discovered at 12 p.m. local time in a bedroom inside his residence. E! News has confirmed that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the aftermath of his shocking death, Miller's peers in the music industry and the Hollywood community at large took to social media to mourn the loss and reflect on his legacy.