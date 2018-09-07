Chris Pine, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Kick Off the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:55 PM
The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has officially kicked off in Canada!
Many of Hollywood's A-list actors have already arrived to the 10-day festival, where their upcoming movies will be screened by lucky attendees. Before heading inside to the movie screenings, celebs have been hitting the red carpet to pose for pictures along with their cast members. Chris Pine, Chloe Grace Moretz and Aaron Taylor Johnson are just some of the stars who've already arrived to the film festival.
So, while we might have to wait a little longer to see their new movies, we can enjoy new pictures of our favorite actors at 2018 TIFF right now!
Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the stars who've been spotted at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?