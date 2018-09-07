Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Don't count on Taylor Kinney to attend a midnight screening of A Star Is Born

The highly-anticipated film stars the actor's former fiancée, Lady Gaga, who he split from in 2016 after five years together. It's understandable that Taylor might want to avoid seeing the one-time love of his life on the big screen, and even he admits he still hasn't decided if he plans to watch A Star Is Born

"I don't know, man," the Chicago Fire star told E! News with an eye roll and seemingly flustered laugh when asked about seeing what all Gaga's Oscars buzz is about. Luckily, co-star Miranda Rae Mayo had Kinney's back, chiming in, "I am! It's gonna be great. I'll give him all the tidbits. It'll be great." 

Two years have passed since Gaga and Kinney called off their engagement, and it's clear both have moved on without any hard feelings for the other.

Photos

Lady Gaga's New York City Fashion Marathon

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga, Candids

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Just last year, Taylor attended the pop star's concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Meanwhile, Gaga is happily in love with talent agent Christian Carino, who has stood by her side in the weeks before her first starring role officially gets released on Oct 5. 

The 32-year-old has shied away from discussing her relationship with Carino publicly, but revealed in an interview with E! News that she draw much of the inspiration for her Joanne album from her days with Taylor. 

"I would just say that my music on my album as well as all my albums is inspired by my personal life and this one more than others," she told us in 2016. "I have said it before—I love Taylor so much and he's my best friend."

Don't miss the season 7 premiere of Chicago Fire on NBC at 9 p.m. PST/EST on Sep. 26. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Taylor Kinney , Breakups , Interviews , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Nicki Minaj

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Sarah Hyland, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Stand Up To Cancer 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Stormi Webster Stands and Dances With Kylie Jenner in Sweet New Video

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

All the Times Mac Miller Spoke Candidly About His Sobriety Struggles

Shopping: Oversized Blazers

14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.