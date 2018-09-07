Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Tribute to Late Designer's "Sparkle"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Spade

Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

More than three months since iconic designer Kate Spade's untimely death, famed fashionistas, industry mavens and fans came across a moving surprise when they took their seats at the spring-summer 2018 fashion show on Friday for Kate Spade New York—the company the late 55-year-old designer founded in 1993 and subsequently sold in 2006. 

On each of the show's seats inside the New York Public Library, where new Creative Director Nicola Glass debuted the brand's first collection under her direction and since Spade's death, there was a card that read, "She left a little sparkle everywhere she went."

Photos

How Kate Spade Made an Impact on the Fashion Industry

Model, Kate Spade, 2018 NYFW

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Kate Spade

JP Yim/Getty Images

While a version of the quote has long been associated with the brand, it was clear this time that there was one woman in particular the company was talking about. In further honor of Spade, the reverse side of the card was inscribed with, "In loving memory, 1962-2018."

The mantra came to life on runway, which was also embellished with a line of silver and glitter, a nod to the brand's journey since its inception in the late designer's '90s apartment and perhaps a physical representation of the sparkling mark she left on the industry. 

"It's almost like a road," Glass told Glamour. "Personally, for me, it was metaphorically looking backward at the origins of the brand."

Whether intentional or a sweet coincidence, sparkle was a recurring theme in the show as some of the models sported gilded lids embellished with glitter for a "playful" look, as lead makeup artist Romy Soleimani described to E! News. 

Essie's "Summit of Style" bronze glitter shade adorned the models' nails, according to the show's lead nail artist Julie Kandalec

For a woman whose aesthetic revolved around elegance paired with personality, they all seemed like the perfect touches for an unforgettable tribute. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Spade , Death , Fashion , Fashion Week , New York Fashion Week , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Cardi B

Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes This Iconic Risky Business Look High Fashion

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Paris Jackson, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and More Sit Front Row at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

ESC: Guest Editor, Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne Shares 4 Fall Style Trends That Scream S-E-X

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Tom Ford, Gigi Hadid

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Beauty on the Runway

Selena Gomez Shows Off Latest Coach X Selena Gomez Collection

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals What Inspired Her New Coach Collection

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.