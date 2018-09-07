Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Tribute to Late Designer's "Sparkle"

While a version of the quote has long been associated with the brand, it was clear this time that there was one woman in particular the company was talking about. In further honor of Spade, the reverse side of the card was inscribed with, "In loving memory, 1962-2018."

The mantra came to life on runway, which was also embellished with a line of silver and glitter, a nod to the brand's journey since its inception in the late designer's '90s apartment and perhaps a physical representation of the sparkling mark she left on the industry.

"It's almost like a road," Glass told Glamour. "Personally, for me, it was metaphorically looking backward at the origins of the brand."

Whether intentional or a sweet coincidence, sparkle was a recurring theme in the show as some of the models sported gilded lids embellished with glitter for a "playful" look, as lead makeup artist Romy Soleimani described to E! News.

Essie's "Summit of Style" bronze glitter shade adorned the models' nails, according to the show's lead nail artist Julie Kandalec.