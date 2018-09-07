Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stunting, I like shining

I like million dollar deals

Where's my pen? B***h I'm signin'

I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks

I like going to the jeweler, I put rocks all in my watch

Cardi B has a love affair with money and fashion and she's making that clear during New York Fashion Week.

First, the star appeared at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2019, wearing the black ruched jersey dress and white embroidered bag with crystal chain strap from the designer. She paired the classic, curve-hugging style with chandelier earrings and black heels with straps.

Her makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, paired her style with equally glamorous makeup. She used metallic eyeshadow from Smolder Cosmetics, which is know for their very pigmented hues, and dramatic lashes from Tatti Lashes.