Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 2:15 PM

Mac Miller

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood is mourning the death of Mac Miller.

Earlier today, TMZ reported that the rapper was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home after an apparent overdose. A spokesperson for Los Angeles Police told E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near the artist's home, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased. 

While the performer struggled with substance abuse, many in the music community were shocked to hear of his passing.

In fact, the man behind tracks like "Self Care" and "Dang!" completed an interview with a publication just one day before his death.

Ultimately, more than a few familiar faces in Hollywood are taking to social media and posting tributes and memories. Take a look at some of the heartfelt posts below.

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Mac's death comes just weeks before he was expected to kick off a major United States tour. The start date was October 27 in San Francisco.

His most recent album titled Swimming was released this past summer and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mac's family during this difficult time.

