Jeff Lewis Claims Jenni Pulos Reported Him for Abuse

What really happened between Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos?

The Flipping Out star addressed reports about him parting ways with his longtime business partner and friend on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Friday. "This season, it's a crazy season, and I'm gonna say that there was a lot employee turnover, it was a very, very stressful time, I had a lot of pressure and I wasn't always my best self," Lewis said of the Bravo show's upcoming season 11. "Around the end of the season, which is around episode 9/10, Jenni and I did have a rift."

"It is true, so Jenni and I did have a fight, which then resulted in a rift," Lewis, who is an executive producer on the show along with Pulos, said. "Now we've been very good friends, pretty much brother and sister I would say, for like 15, 16 years. So, look, we've been through a lot together and we've had fights before. And this fight was very much like, you know, maybe a little more heated, but it was like the other fights, and it was really kind of silly."