Noah Centineo Is the Internet Boyfriend We've Been Waiting For

Let us count the reasons Centineo is the man we've been waiting for...

1. The Look: Sure, it's superficial, but an Internet Boyfriend just has to have a certain look to them, and Centineo's sleepy sexiness—his forever mood seems to "I just woke up from a nap five minutes ago, 'sup?"—just works. We're not convinced he knows how to properly but on clothes (see below for just one example!), his hair is perfectly imperfect and he has permanent bedroom eyes. Still, he's attainable hot, an essential quality an IB must possess.

As for that scar? He was attacked by a dog when he was six years old. But in an interview with Buzzfeed, he defended the animal, saying, "The dog didn't know what it was doing...some people were like, 'Do you wanna put the dog down' I was crying, like, 'No, he didn't mean to do it!'" Plus, his family went on to get a Black Lab German Shepherd Rottweiler just six weeks after the accident.