Asia Argento Claims Rose McGowan "Continues to Make False Claims"

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan continue to have different points of view when it comes to one highly publicized case.

Just last month, The New York Times published a report claiming Asia paid off former child star Jimmy Bennett who had accused her of sexual assault. She would "strongly" deny the contents of the article and said she "never had any sexual relationship" with Jimmy.

But just a few days later, Rose decided to speak out and share her involvement—or lack thereof—in the case.

"Many people believe that because we have been close in each other's lives over the past year that perhaps I am affiliated with this incident or being complicit. I am not," she shared in a statement.

But as the pair continues posting multiple messages on Twitter, it has become clear that the early leaders of the #MeToo movement disagree on certain topics.