TV Stars Ellie Kemper & D'Arcy Carden Tell the People Why Their Shows Deserve Your PCAs Vote!

Calling all TV fans: Ellie Kemper and D'Arcy Carden have a message for you!
In case you missed it, on Tuesday, E! announced the nominees for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and both Kemper and Carden's shows made the cut. Now, the two TV stars are ready to campaign for your votes and we have both of their pleas for you to watch.
After hearing about her solo nomination for Comedy TV Star of 2018 and her show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's two noms—for Comedy Show of 2018 and Bingeworthy Show of 2018—Kemper was over the moon excited and she wants your vote...but only if you really feel like it.
"Thank you to the people for nominating me for a People's Choice Award and our show for a People's Choice Award," Kemper told fans via E! News at the NBC Fall TV junket on Thursday.
Even though she'd like you to vote for the Netflix comedy, she's really just happy to get the nom.
"I really hope that the show means something to you and if it does, I hope you vote for us," the red-haired actress continued. "But, in any case it's an honor to be nominated, so thank you very much."
E! News also caught up with The Good Place actress at the NBC Fall TV Junket this week and she too had something to say to all you voters out there, so pay attention!
"Hello America, please vote for The Good Place for best comedy for the People's Choice Awards," Carden began her message before looking directly at the camera and giving her fans a big thumbs up.
"It is from the people, truly, that's the best, that's the best, because you want the fans to feel like they're a part of it, right," Carden continued. "They are so much a part of it that when they get to have their say and say this is what they like it's like, ‘oh, that means a lot.'"
While Carden isn't nominated for her role as Janet on the NBC comedy, the show is up for Comedy Show of 2018. Plus, two of her co-stars are up for awards, which is very exciting.
"Kristen [Bell] and Ted [Danson] are both nominated," she added. "We sent some group texts around last night, it's very cute."
To vote for Kemper and her cast mates from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Carden and her hilarious bunch on The Good Place, click here.