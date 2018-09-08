How Christian Siriano Went From Project Runway's Fiercest Contestant to World-Renowned Designer

When Christian Siriano first made his way on Project Runway, the judges and viewers alike immediately took notice.

"I really believe he is his generation's Marc Jacobs," host and mentor Tim Gunn shared at the 2008 GLAAD Awards. "I really do. We have found America's next great fashion designer."

Michael Kors, Nina Garcia and Heidi Klum loved the designer so much that they crowned him the winner of season four.

And close to 10 years after Christian earned the top title, the red carpet veteran will return to New York Fashion Week today to showcase what is sure to be another unforgettable collection. Oh, and did we mention Hollywood stars are lining up hoping to secure one of his dresses for the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards?

Christian's journey from reality show contestant to fashion week staple didn't exactly happen overnight. In fact, it didn't start until the Maryland native completed a summer program at the Fashion Institute of Technology where an instructor spotted something special in his skills and encouraged the student to keep going.