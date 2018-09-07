Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and More Sit Front Row at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Everyone wants to sit front row during New York Fashion Week, even the models.

"I love watching the shows because I thoroughly enjoy fashion in general," Model Squad star Devon Windsor told E! News. "I totally appreciate everything that those models are going through and that they have to get there three hours before and go through glam and all I had to do was show up and sit down...I love walking but I definitely don't mind just being able to put my feet up and enjoy."

She isn't the only one. Gigi Hadidwatched the Jeremy Scott runway show from the sidelines, taking a seat next to Paris Jackson.

Celebrities like Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Hailey Baldwin also appeared on the front row, wearing outfits that deserve to be on the runway.