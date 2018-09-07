This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

Other details about This Is Us season three are also being kept under wraps, however we do know a bit about what's to come. Like things will be lighter for Moore, as she and Ventimiglia explore the early days of Jack and Rebecca. She deemed season three the best season yet.

"I think it's our most ambitious, but I think we've earned it after 36 episodes," Moore said. "People know who these characters are, they trust us, and I think it allows us the freedom to expand the universe a little bit."

Viewers will also see Jack's time in Vietnam and meet his brother, played by Will & Grace veteran Michael Angarano.