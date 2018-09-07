Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Lifetime

It's the end of an era for Project Runway: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving the long-running reality show for a new Amazon Prime series.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," Klum said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

Details on their new Amazon series are being kept under wraps, but in a release the streamer said, "The series will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers. This intersection of content, commerce, and technology is perfectly suited to the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers."

Project Runway debuted in 2004 and ran on Bravo until 2008 before jumping to Lifetime. The series is set to return to Bravo.

Read

Project Runway Is Returning Home to Bravo

"I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before," Gunn said in a statement. "Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I'm excited for them to see what's next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion' adventure."

The duo won an Emmy for hosting Project Runway in 2013. They've been nominated many times since and before the win, including at the upcoming 2018 ceremony.

"Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air. The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway."

No premiere date for the untitled Amazon series was announced.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heidi Klum , Tim Gunn , Project Runway , Bravo , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

Shay Mitchell & Other "You" Stars Talk Social Media Dos & Don'ts

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail & Shay Mitchell Talk New Series "You"

Paige Davis

Find Out Who's Returning for Trading Spaces Season 10

Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess Perfectly Sums Up What Makes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt So Special

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Farewell to Season 10 of Real Housewives of New York: Everything We Learned From This Reality TV Masterpiece

Cheyenne Floyd, MTV

MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.