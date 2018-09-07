Chris Pine's Penis Is the Talk of the Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off Thursday with the opening-night selection Outlaw King, a historical Netflix drama starring Chris Pine as King of the Scots Robert the Bruce. E! News' Zuri Hall interviewed Pine on the red carpet beforehand, where he spoke about the "fraternity" his co-stars formed and joked there were "a lot of beard competitions."

Outlaw King—co-written, co-produced and directed by David Mackenzie—also stars Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, Billy Howle, Florence Pugh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter's John DeFore said the film is "something of a grind," although it does have its "lively" moments here and there. "Pine is fully committed to Robert's mission, but the film has a hard time making him a compelling character, even with a wife and daughter on hand to make him relatable," he wrote. "And it takes forever for his military campaign to get rolling."

Variety's Peter Debruge shared those sentiments, writing in his review, "Outlaw King never quite compares to the many films it's so keen to imitate, and in some cases outright quote."