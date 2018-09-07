Post Malone Involved in Car Crash Weeks After Emergency Plane Landing

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Post Malone, Car Accident

GIO / BONI / BACKGRID

Post Malone was involved in a car accident in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.

Frank Diana, a watch commander for the West Hollywood Sheriff Station, told E! News, the accident occurred around 2:42 a.m. at Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Sgt. Andrew Meyers of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Billboard the rapper's Rolls-Royce crashed into a Kia and rammed through a fence before coming to a stop in some shrubs. Diana confirmed a fence and some shrubs were damaged in the accident.

The watch commander also reported that Malone was not the one driving the Rolls-Royce but was sitting in the passenger seat. He also revealed that no one in either vehicle was injured and that no one appeared to be under the influence. He said both parties left the scene on their own.

Shortly after the accident, the "Rockstar" artist took to Twitter to seemingly vent about the occurrence.

"God must hate me lol," he wrote.

Read

Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After 2 Tires Blow During Takeoff

Post Malone, Car Accident

BACKGRID

It certainly hasn't been the easiest few weeks for Malone. Just a few weeks ago, his private plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in New York. Luckily, the rapper landed safely.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mariska Hargitay, 2018 Monte Carlo Television Festival

Mariska Hargitay Is Really Proud of Her PCAs Nom and We Have a Feeling Detective Olivia Benson Feels the Same Way

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Hit NYFW Together Amid Romance Rumors

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

Jennifer Garner

Yes, Even Jennifer Garner Experiences "Mom Rage"

Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

Chris Pine, Outlaw King

Chris Pine's Penis Is the Talk of the Toronto International Film Festival

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.