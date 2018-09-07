Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Over Travis Barker's Health Issues

"With a heavy heart," Blink-182 has canceled its fall mini-tour, the band said Thursday.

The trek has been "sidelined" due to drummer Travis Barker's "medical issues," they wrote on Facebook. "Trav's medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour, but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates." Barker issued a statement of his own, saying, "The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great."

Tickets for the canceled headline shows can be refunded at point of purchase.

"I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible," he added. "I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support."

(In June, Barker had to postpone the band's Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort, as he had developed blood clots in both arms. "Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can't perform for you guys this weekend," Barker told his fans. "I hope to be back as soon as I can.")