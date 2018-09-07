Why Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Considers Meghan Markle a Beauty Inspiration

Whether it's because of the American duchess or other sources of inspiration, Dedivanovic predicts glowing skin will be one of the next beauty trends to emerge. As he noted to E! News, we've been seeing a lot of full-coverage, matte skin with highlight placed in certain areas. Now, he anticipates the glow going all over the face.

To achieve that kind of ethereal look, he explained you can still use foundation, concealer and powder, but use less of it and "blend really well." One of the artist's current favorites is Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Ultra Longer Concealer because, as he said, "this one doesn't get into fine lines."

As Dedivanovic suggested, instead of placing product like highlight only in certain areas, try subtly applying it all over. His recommendation? Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow.

"It's not an extreme highlight," he said. "It's so super subtle and finely milled that you can literally brush it on to your entire face."

As a final pro tip for the look, grab a spray. One of his "all time favorites" is the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which he'll use a lot of for optimal glow or just a spritz for more of a subtle look.

"Any kind of powder that I apply on the face, I love to spritz afterwards," he told E! News. But, Mario added, no matter how much he uses, he'll always dry it down right away.