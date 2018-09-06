Selena Gomez Tears Up Discussing ''Very Serious'' Volunteer Efforts

Selena Gomez is opening up about her "selfish" desire to help those who are harmed by human trafficking.

The artist opened up about her opportunity to volunteer with the A21 organization at the Coach x Selena Gomez Collection launch. Since she began working with the non-profit in March, she has become a passionate and serious advocate for the cause.

"I think that it's easy for someone in my position to maybe be associated with an organization because they feel it would be great, they can contribute dollar-wise. None of that is wrong," she explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I think for me, I've been wanting something that I felt like I could contribute most of my time to, because I love what I do, but I feel a little selfish sometimes and I have always said that."

Moreover, her fame allows her to "actually share what this subject is," even though "it's something people don't want to discuss."