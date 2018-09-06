Chris Brown's Ex Nia Guzman Requests Increase in Monthly Child Support

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Brown, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman is seeking an increase in monthly child support.

The "With You" singer and Guzman are in the midst of a court battle involving their 4-year-old daughter, Royalty. Guzman and her legal team filed a request to increase in the monthly child support amount in order for Royalty to enjoy the same comfortable lifestyle with both parents.

"The child support order was previously $2,500 per month plus $4,000 per month for a nanny, who is Nia's mother," Guzman's attorney Lisa Bloom tells E! News. "We fought for Royalty and I'm pleased that we won an increase in child support at a hearing last week doubling the support to $5,000 per month."

"Chris Brown opposed even that modest increase for his own daughter," Bloom claims. "The legally mandated guideline child support for someone at Brown's income level is $18,336 per month. That is what Nia is requesting for Royalty. Because he has not been paying it, we asked that the judge award that amount retroactive to the date we first requested it, which was Aug. 15, 2017. That would be roughly $190,000 in arrears. Brown is current on his $2,500 per month child support now."

Read

A Timeline of All of Chris Brown's Arrests and Legal Troubles

"We will continue to fight for that guideline amount for Royalty," Bloom says. "We think Chris Brown should be required to follow the law just like everyone else."

Bloom also confirms that Guzman's own income totals about $400 per month, which she earns from RoyaltyBrown.com. She also states that Brown "offered to pay $10,000 per month and split the cost of all Royalty's expenses."

"That is unfair as Brown makes over $4,000,000 per year," Bloom tells E! News. "He also wanted to cut Nia's $4,000 per month nanny payment."

According to Bloom, it's unclear when a final decision will be made. "We've tried to resolve this, but Brown has been quite uncooperative in the entire proceedings," she states. "He avoided responding to our request for court intervention until we subpoenaed his records."

The Blast reports that Brown filed court documents of his own in response to Nia's request for increased child support, stating that this is the third time she's asked for an increase. In response to the latest child support increase request, Brown states "providing a four-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest." He's offering to pay up to $9,813 in support.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Brown , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Farewell to Season 10 of Real Housewives of New York: Everything We Learned From This Reality TV Masterpiece

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Take Their Love to New York Fashion Week

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Tom Ford, Gigi Hadid

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Beauty on the Runway

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals What Inspired Her New Coach Collection

Cardi B

Cardi B Has Baby Kulture on Her Mind as She Kicks Off New York Fashion Week

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Tears Up Discussing ''Very Serious'' Volunteer Efforts

Sam Humphrey, 2018 Oscars Vanity Fair Party

The Greatest Showman's Sam Humphrey Undergoing "High-Risk" Surgery

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.