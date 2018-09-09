See the Real-Life Family Feud That Almost Stopped the Kardashians From Starring on the Game Show on KUWTK

The Kardashians are squaring up against the Wests to play an epic game of Family Feud, but it's what led up to the game show that almost caused an actual family feud in the Kar-Jenner household.

On this week's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the argument started when the sisters were deciding who would play the game.

"Alright, so who's gonna be the team captain, is that me?" Kim Kardashian asked Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. "Kimberley," Khloe chimed.

But Kourtney didn't seem too excited.

"This is your one life to walk this planet. Do you really want to spend your Saturday at Family Feud?" Kourtney wondered aloud. "Guess what we would be doing on a Saturday? All separated," Khloe fired back. "But now we're gonna be on a Saturday all together, building a memory."

The drama continued when Kim invited her BFF Jonathan Cheban as a last-minute addition to team Kardashian to even out the playing field after she partnered with Kanye West's family for her second shot at Family Feud.

But the last minute move left grandma MJ out of the game.