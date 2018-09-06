MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

The Teen Mom OG family is growing!

Cheyenne Floyd is set to join the new season of MTV's reality show when it premieres next month.

"I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened," Cheyenne shared with Us Weekly who first broke the news. "Everybody knows that Cory Wharton didn't find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone's questions will get answered as to what actually happened."

Reality TV viewers may recognize Cheyenne from other shows on MTV.

She previously competed on season three of Are You the One? In addition, she met the father of her child on The Challenge: Rivals lll. While Cheyenne and Cory are not together, the proud mom has a new man in her life that will be introduced on the show.