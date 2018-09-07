Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Have a Tense Fight After Their Kids' First Meeting With Scott's Girlfriend

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 5:00 AM
Co-parenting isn't easy…just ask Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the former flames sit down to discuss where they stand as co-parents and the rules involving their children. While Kourtney feels disrespected by Scott's decision to introduce girlfriend Sofia Richie to their three children, Disick thinks his ex's "controlling" ways are "annoying."
"It's called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect," the oldest Kardashian explains.
Despite the E! personality's valid point, Scott feels he is living his life "the exact same way" as Kourtney.
"I make sacrifices all the time and you're not following through with the things that you say you're gonna do," the mother of three continues. "Then you just go and do whatever you want and I'm not okay with it."
After hearing Kourtney out, Scott inquires if the reality TV veteran considers herself "difficult," "overly controlling" or in "denial about anything." Although Kardashian answers "no" to Scott's series of questions, he implies that he believes otherwise.
"I expect a lot for my kids, I want the best for them," Kourtney defends.
"I think you expect a lot from a lot of people," Scott snaps back. "Not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you."
Per Kourtney, she's just a "perfectionist" who is actively trying to not to be controlling.
"I will bet you one million dollars there's not a human being that you know that won't go with exactly what I just said," the father of three concludes.
