2018 PCAs Game Changers: See LeBron James, Adam Rippon, Aly Raisman and More Fierce Athletes!

by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., Sep. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
The People's Choice Awards are celebrating the athletes who are doing more than just playing a sport. These competitors have become role models who are breaking barriers, speaking out against abuses and supporting their communities.
Colin Kaepernick and Serena Williams are just a few of the professional athletes who have supported Black Lives Matter, a movement that fights against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles have used their voices to shed light on the sexual abuse they endured while raising to the top of gymnastics. Aly gave an empowered speech at the hearing of U.S.A. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.
Chloe Kim and Danica Patrick are both evolving their sports. Chloe is the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal while Danica is the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race.
LeBron James is one of the most recognizable faces in the NBA. He has won four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards and two Olympic gold medals. Off the court, the newly minted Lakers player founded the LeBron James Family Foundation which opened a public elementary school to help struggling students stay in school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Aly Raisman was the captain of both the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" U.S. women's Olympics gymnastics teams. Since retiring from the sport, the gymnast has spoken out against the sexual abuse of USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. She filed lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and continues to fight for justice for sexual abuse victims.
Adam Rippon is a winner from the Olympic Games, where he took home a bronze medal in figure skating, to Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, where he won the mirrorball trophy with partner Jenna Johnson. The American figure skater used his platform to get political and raise concerns about Vice President Mike Pence being selected to lead the US delegation at the Olympics opening ceremony due to Pence's history of supporting anti-gay legislation and policies.
Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in the history of American race car driving. Her win at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 is the only victory by a woman in an IndyCar Series race. She has become an icon for breaking down gender barriers in her sport and fighting for equality in racing.
In one single action, Colin Kaepernick became more than a football player. The former 49ers quarterback kneeled during the national anthem as a protest to the racial injustices and police brutality in America. The controversial athlete has continued his fight off the field and is currently the face of a Nike campaign which has set the internet on fire.
Chloe Kim is breaking down barriers as the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. The American snowboarder took home the gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe at 17 years old at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Since the Olympics, the teenage athlete appeared on the iconic cover of a Kellogg's Corn Flakes box and Barbie is making a doll of her for their line of inspiring women.
Kevin Durant won back-to-back championships with the Warriors. He also brought home two Olympic gold medals. The small forward worked with the American Red Cross to the support the victims of the 2013 Moore tornado. He is also a spokesperson for the Washington D.C. branch of P'Tones Records, a national non-profit after-school program.
On and off the court, Serena Williams is considered to be a role model. The acclaimed tennis player's 23 Grand Slam singles titles marks the record for the most Grand Slam wins in the Open Era. She also played in the Australian Open while pregnant. She welcomed her daughter with husband, Alexis Ohanian, in September 2017. The Florida native uses her social media to promote causes that matter most to her including Black Lives Matter specifically sharing her concern about her nephew being in danger from police due to his skin color.
Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be one of the best soccer players in the world. The athlete has a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. His philanthropic efforts include working with Save the Children to aid the fight against child hungry and obesity. In 2016, he launched an app with the organization that allowed fans to take a selfie with him several outfits and poses.
Nia Jax became a fan favorite after she was insulted by her former best friend, Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. The two went on to have a title match at WrestleMania 34, where she won the match to capture the Raw Women's Championship. Since the fight, the Total Divas fighter and WWE Superstar has used her social media to promote body positivity.
Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win in 2018 after defeating the New England Patriots. The athlete was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He became the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz was injured earlier in the season. In the off season, he released a book, Believe It: My Journey of Success and gave all the proceeds to charity.
Simone Biles' performance at the 2016 Summer Olympics brought her into the limelight. She won gold in the individual all-around, vault and floor competitions as well as taking home a bronze medal for the balance beam. In 2018, the Texas native revealed that USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar sexually assaulted her.
