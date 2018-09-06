Sally Field and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 1:50 PM
Burt Reynolds made quite the impression on the biggest stars in Hollywood.
In case you missed the news, the legendary actor passed away earlier this morning after going into cardiac arrest.
"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."
As soon as the news was revealed, dozens of actors, actresses and famous faces expressed their condolences on social media. And yes, many couldn't help but share their fond memories of the actor who starred in many projects including Boogie Nights, Deliverance and Evening Shade.
"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later," Smokey and the Bandit co-star Sally Field said in a statement to E! News. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."
Take a look at just some of the heartfelt tributes posted today in our roundup below.
Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018
As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018
My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl— Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018
A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018
I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.”— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018
This is the saddest moment #BurtReynolds was an amazing guy this picture taken only three weeks ago 😥 he was lucid and charming #RIP dear friend we so love you . pic.twitter.com/7ldk0bBPsd— Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.— Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018
I’ll never forget how much that meant to me.
What fun to have once worked with the legend himself... RIP #Burtreynolds #xfiles https://t.co/BcpCUGkH6U— Annabeth Gish (@annabethgish) September 6, 2018
I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H— WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018
Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family.— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Goodbye for now my friend! You were truly one of a kind. Working with you on “Reel Love” and getting to call you “Dad” is a time I will cherish forever. Til we meet again... #ripburt #ripburtreynolds #burtreynolds #reellove #loveyou #goodbyemyfriend
A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on
Up until his passing, Burt was hard at work on various projects including a few upcoming films. In fact, the actor was set to co-star alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
"My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino and the amazing cast that was assembled," Burt's family said in their statement.
Funeral plans have yet to be revealed for the Hollywood star. Our thoughts remain with Burt's family.
