Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Hollywood is mourning the death of a beloved actor.

E! News has learned Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning after he went into cardiac arrest. He was 82.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."

Burt made a name for himself in Hollywood with his various roles on the big and small screen.

After appearing in TV shows such as Dan August and Gun Smoke, Burt went on to star in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights where he earned an Oscar nomination.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he once wrote in his memoir appropriately titled But Enough About Me: A Memoir. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."