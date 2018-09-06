BREAKING!

Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Burt Reynolds

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood is mourning the death of a beloved actor.

Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

The actor reportedly went into cardiac arrest at a hospital earlier in the day. His family was by his side at the time of his passing.

Burt made a name for himself in Hollywood with his various roles on the big and small screen.

After appearing in TV shows such as Dan August and Gun Smoke, Burt went on to star in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights where he earned an Oscar nomination.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he once wrote in his memoir. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

That fun started at a young age where he grew up in Florida. After playing football in high school and part of college, he suffered an injury that led him to the arts. 

After a few appearances on both Broadway and television, Burt was off to Hollywood where he manned the wheel as Ben Frazer on Riverboat.

In addition to his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nomination in 1998, Burt won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his role in Evening Shade. 

Most recently, he was working on various upcoming projects including the movies Defining Moments and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Burt is survived by his son Quinton who he adopted with Loni Anderson when he was just three days old. 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Burt's family during this difficult time.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Death
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

BTS Debuts New "Idol" Music Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Starts a Dance Craze

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Looks From Celebrity Street Style

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Teases Music Comeback After the "Worst Years of My Life"

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shares Insecurities About Wearing a Swimsuit After Giving Birth

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Every Must-See Outfit From the Runway

Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge

Tamra Judge Gives Cheeky Progress Report After Eddie's Heart Procedure

Selena Gomez, Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez's Reaction to Her Many PCAs Nominations Is Too Cute: "I'm Honored!"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.