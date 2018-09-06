Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Hollywood is mourning the death of a beloved actor.

Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

The actor reportedly went into cardiac arrest at a hospital earlier in the day. His family was by his side at the time of his passing.

Burt made a name for himself in Hollywood with his various roles on the big and small screen.

After appearing in TV shows such as Dan August and Gun Smoke, Burt went on to star in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights where he earned an Oscar nomination.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he once wrote in his memoir. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."