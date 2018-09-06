Looking Back on All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Secretive Romances Over the Years

Seeing photographs of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen out and about with a male suitor is like seeing a dog walk on their hind legs--it doesn't happen too often and when it does rarely occur...well, you can't help but stare.

Like any young woman who drew up in the age of circling items in the DELiA*s catalog and constantly forgetting to feed their starved Tamagotchi, I lived and breathed over all things Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Especially their romances—on-screen and off.

While dELiA*s may have closed (RIP!) and Tamagotchi's have joined the outdated toy graveyard (RIP, too!), my fascination (some would call it an obsession) with the 32-year-old icons has never wavered. I still know their birthday. I can recite lines from all of their straight-to-DVD movies on command. I can tell them apart in ANY photograph. And I still am endlessly fascinated by their hyper-private and super-secretive relationships, yet am filled with self-loathing over my fascination, given how much the sister value their privacy. And yet, the small crumbs of their inner-lives that sometimes drop to the floor are just too irresistible to pass on.