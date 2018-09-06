Khloe Kardashian Shares Insecurities About Wearing a Swimsuit After Giving Birth

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 11:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about her insecurities.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her and Tristan Thompson's first child, True Thompson, five months ago. Now Khloe, who admits she's never been a bathing suit girl, is getting back in her bikini and proudly sharing photos of herself on social media.
"My entire life I have never been a bathing suit girl. I don't know if I'll ever feel good in a swimsuit—I've just never been that comfortable wearing one!" Khloe shared with fans on her app Thursday. "When we were recently on vacation in Mexico, I think the only thing that made me take off my cover-up is that I had to get in the water because of the heat, LOL."
"Since having True, my body is just different and not the same whatsoever. I'm not at my goal yet, but I'm also not insecure about it," Khloe continued. "My body just is my body right now—and I feel really confident and beautiful!"
"I definitely want to hit my fitness goal because I love being healthy and I want a fit life to keep up with True and to show her how to be active and set a healthy example, but I have other priorities at the moment," Khloe told her fans. "I still work out and I try to eat healthy, but my life is about the baby then work."
The E! star also admitted that some days she's "extra tired" and so she doesn't "work out as hard as I used to before I was pregnant." While on other days, "I kill it in the gym." Khloe went on to share that she's still finding her "rhythm," which, according to her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, she'll find after "around six months."
"Either way, I'm taking my time and refocusing my priorities," Khloe shared. "Fitness is super important in my life, so I want that me time. But I'm proud I'm doing it a slow but steady way."
Khloe has been enjoying a family vacation with Tristan and their baby girl this week. The couple has been posting photos from their tropical trip, including pics together and snaps of True.
While away, Khloe took to Instagram to address speculation about her relationship with Tristan, shutting down rumors that they're "talking marriage." Khloe also fired back at a social media user who insinuated that she's "acting" like Tristan "didn't cheat."
After seeing the comment, Khloe replied, "I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat. I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's completely untrue."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Chrissy Teigen's Campaign for PCAs Social Celebrity Is Already Underway and It's So Chrissy Teigen: ''I've Never Won Anything!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?