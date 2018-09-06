New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Every Must-See Outfit From the Runway

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 11:14 AM

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The best fashion money can buy is coming down the runway.

New York Fashion Week has officially started with designers sending the best of their spring/summer 2019 collections down the catwalk. For the next week, you can count on garments that dazzle, styling that will inform how to put your own wardrobe together, top models and celebrities that stun from the front row. It's an exciting time in the world of fashion. 

Tom Ford kicked things off last night. Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Kaia Gerber and more walked down the runway, wearing the alligator-inspired fabric, ruched silk dresses worn under blazers, lavender hues and leopard prints. And, while the collection is for spring, there were a few looks that are inspiring our fall wardrobes.

Best Looks at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, Kate Spade New York, Christian Siriano and more are coming up. Stay tuned and check out the best looks from NYFW above!

