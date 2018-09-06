Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards Is Engaged to Aaron Phypers

It's turning out to be a big year for Denise Richards!

According to multiple reports, the newest cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is engaged to Aaron Phypers.

"The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they're pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground," a source shared with People. "They're just ready to start their married life together."

The couple has been dating since the end of 2017. And since making their relationship official, the pair has documented their love story on Instagram.

From kisses on the beach to romantic trips to Montana, the pair hasn't been able to hide their affection for one another.