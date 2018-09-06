Fall Shopping With The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell: Denim, Boots, Overalls and More

In honor of the biggest week in fashion, the influencer is revealing everything she's wearing this season, so you can fall in love with your fall look.

Lauren Bushnell has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. Since her time on The Bachelor, where she met and fell in love with Ben Higgins, the blond bombshell has transformed her heartbreak into a success story, filled with A-list events, Insta-worthy fashion and lots of rosé. Now, she has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, partnerships with big brands and a wine company, Dear Rosé. Let it be known: Lauren is living happily ever after.

Fall Must-Have: Over-the-Knee Boots The fall go-to has always been a cute over-the-knee boot. I've also seen a lot of fun printed skirts recently, which look really cute with an over-the-knee boot. It's the one splurge item in my closet. I love, love, love Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots. They stay up. They keep their shape really well. But, I also recently got a pair of boots from JustFab, and they're actually really cute and they didn't lose their shape. They're not suede, but whatever material they use, I couldn't tell the difference. SHOP: Stuart Weitzman Tieland Boot, $798; JustFab Tibbie Heeled Boot, $80

Fall Must-Have: Soft Floral Prints I feel like I need more daytime dress for days that I want to do more than a T-shirt and jeans. Online, Free People has a lot of cute dresses. I get a lot of my dresses from Revolve and their in-house brands. Lovers + Friends has a lot of cute dresses. SHOP: Free People Rebbie Goa Mini Dress, $398

Fall Must-Have: Leopard Print I don't wear a lot of prints, but I love leopard and all of the different animal prints. You can pair them with anything. To me, it's really fun to style. SHOP: Lovers+Friends Tina Minnie Dress, $168

Fall Must-Have: Overalls This overall dress is actually from Forever 21. I borrowed it from my sister, because I love overalls. But, this is part of the reason I love shopping and fashion, because you don't need a huge budget to be on trend or put an outfit together. I like to pair high and low pieces, because I think its fun. For example, you could wear this dress with a really nice shoe. SHOP: Forever 21 Overall Button Mini Dress, $28

Fall Must-Have: Blazers I'm really into blazers and suits. I love pairing a really cute blazer—especially in Los Angeles—with a cute skirt or shorts. I feel like all I wear is denim. I'm really into finding cute, vintage shorts, because the more worn, the better. My go-to is a solid pair of Grlfrnd jeans, because they tend to fit me the best. For my body type, i've bought jeans and actually cut the hem off, because I like an unfinished hem. SHOP: Grlfrnd Helena Shorts, $158

Fall Must-Have: Monochromatic Looks I'm always into monochromatic looks and I think fall is such a good time to play with the trend.