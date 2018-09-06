What to Expect From Queer Eye Season 3

Antoni credits the show's casting for finding such incredible "heroes," especially in the new season three location of Kansas City, Missouri.

"I get goosebumps thinking about it. They're taking it to the next level, and I can't wait for the world to see it," he says.

The show has become known for the happy tears it brings, though France says he never cries while filming it.

"I'm a very emotional person when it comes to jolliness, happiness—I don't cry very often, and I have yet to cry on this show," he says.

Porowski, on the other hand, can't seem to stop himself.

"Before the season started, I actually had a conversation with myself where I was like, don't cry as much as you did in the first season, and like, try to make things that are a little more complicated," he says. "But what I ended up telling myself was like, just continue to be vulnerable, let it happen when it happens organically, just be yourself because that's why you're here...so I cry a lot."

Hit play on the video above for more!