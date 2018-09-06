Fortnite Halloween Costumes to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Fortnite

Fortnite

Do you even game, bro?

Chances are if you personally game or if you know someone who games, you know what Fornite is. Not to make a big deal out of it, but it's kind of the hottest game right now. You basically link up with other players from all over the world to form a squad (or you can play solo) to collect weapons and essentially destroy your enemies. Neat, right?

The best part though, by far, is choosing your character. If you've played, you know there's tons of wacky yet rad choices that range from big and burly to sleek and feminine. Let's just say there's truly a Fornite character for every type of person.

We mean it, whether your eight or 80, the costumes alone are enough to make you want to join in. 

And as luck would have, Fortnite costumes have landed just in time for Halloween this year. Our advice: Don't procrastinate; grab yours now before they sell out!

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Skull Trooper Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Adult Skull Trooper Costume, $60 

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Kids Brite Bomber Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Kids Brite Bomber Costume, $50 

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Kids Dark Voyager Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Kids Dark Voyager Costume, $60

Article continues below

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Brite Bomber Costume

BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Brite Bomber Costume, $60

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Cuddle Team Leader T-Shirt

BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Cuddle Team Leader Costume T-Shirt, $25 

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Plush Dark Voyager Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Adult Plush Dark Voyager Costume, $50

Article continues below

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Plush Tricera Ops Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Adult Plush Tricera Ops Costume, $50

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Kids Plush Rex Costume

BUY IT:  Fortnite Kids Plush Rex Costume, $45 

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Team Leader Mascot Head

BUY IT: Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Mascot Head, $30

Article continues below

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Inflatable Battle Bus

BUY IT:  Fortnite 17.5 Ft Battle Bus Inflatable, $500

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Skull Trooper Kit

BUY IT:  Fortnite Skull Trooper Kit, $35 

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Pumpkin Launcher

BUY IT:  Fortnite Light-Up Pumpkin Launcher With Sound, $50

Article continues below

Shopping: Fortnite Costumes

Brite Bomber Wig

BUY IT:  Fortnite Brite Bomber Wig, $20

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Halloween
Latest News
Queer Eye

What to Expect from Queer Eye Season 3

Anna Kendrick, Ellen DeGeneres, Rap

Anna Kendrick Impresses Ellen DeGeneres' Audience With a Rap

Luann De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Says Things Are "Great" With Her Kids in Spite of Their Lawsuit

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

LOL! Ariana Grande's Ponytail Has a Mind of Its Own

Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

Sarah Silverman No Longer Sees Jimmy Kimmel as a "Sexual Being"

Black Panther

Black Panther: How a Marvel Movie Became One of 2018's Most Revolutionary Films

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 101

Evan Ross Worries Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Will "Lose Her Mind" If He Leaves for Another Job on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.