Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

Jackson Lee / Splash News
When it comes to style, celebrities on Vanity Fair's 2018 Best Dressed List are the best of the best.
Although the vast majority of celebrities enlist the help of stylists to curate their wardrobes, when you consider both the red carpet and street style, it's evident which Hollywood stars have a well-developed sense of personal style. This doesn't necessarily mean we love everything they wear (although that's usually the case). It points to their consistency in sharing ensembles that say something about who they are and set trends. They're risk-takers, boundary-breakers and true influencers.
Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoë Kravitz and Bella Hadid are just a few that fit this description.
Vanity Fair / Mark Seliger
"Bella loves street fashion," said a member of the publication's Best Dressed jury. "With boots or high-tops, and lots of Chrome Hearts, she looks more rock star than sexy pretty girl."
While Bella's style takes her out of the confines of model stereotypes, Serena Williams' wardrobe reminds all that her influence transcends the tennis court.
"Williams has influenced style on the court, and also off: she paired a Valentino gown with tennis shoes for Harry and Meghan's wedding reception—fearless and original," says the publication's Executive Fashion Director, Samira Nasr.
In total, the magazine selected 43 celebrities and industry professionals that represent a wide range of styles. Check out some of their best looks below!
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Rihanna on the Red Carpet
Gotham/GC Images
Rihanna's Street Style
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bvlgari
Bella Hadid on the Red Carpet
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bella Hadid's Street Style
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Amal Clooney on the Red Carpet
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Amal Clooney's Street Style
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sarah Paulson on the Red Carpet
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Sarah Paulson's Street Style
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Meghan Markle's Royal Style
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle's Royal Style
George Pimentel/WireImage
Serena Williams on the Red Carpet
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Serena William's Street Style
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the Red Carpet
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Street Style
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz on the Red Carpet
North Woods / BACKGRID
Zoe Kravitz's Street Style
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi on the Red Carpet
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi's Street Style