Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:15 PM

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Jackson Lee / Splash News

When it comes to style, celebrities on Vanity Fair's 2018 Best Dressed List are the best of the best.

Although the vast majority of celebrities enlist the help of stylists to curate their wardrobes, when you consider both the red carpet and street style, it's evident which Hollywood stars have a well-developed sense of personal style. This doesn't necessarily mean we love everything they wear (although that's usually the case). It points to their consistency in sharing ensembles that say something about who they are and set trends. They're risk-takers, boundary-breakers and true influencers.

Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoë Kravitz and Bella Hadid are just a few that fit this description.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Emma Stone, Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and More

ESC: Vanity Fair Best Dressed

Vanity Fair / Mark Seliger

"Bella loves street fashion," said a member of the publication's Best Dressed jury. "With boots or high-tops, and lots of Chrome Hearts, she looks more rock star than sexy pretty girl." 

While Bella's style takes her out of the confines of model stereotypes, Serena Williams' wardrobe reminds all that her influence transcends the tennis court.

"Williams has influenced style on the court, and also off: she paired a Valentino gown with tennis shoes for Harry and Meghan's wedding reception—fearless and original," says the publication's Executive Fashion Director, Samira Nasr.

In total, the magazine selected 43 celebrities and industry professionals that represent a wide range of styles. Check out some of their best looks below!

ESC: Rihanna

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Rihanna on the Red Carpet

ESC: Best Looks, Rihanna

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna's Street Style

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Bella Hadid on the Red Carpet

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid, Shorts

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid's Street Style

ESC: Best Dressed, Amal Clooney

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Amal Clooney on the Red Carpet

ESC: Amal Clooney, Fashion Plate

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Amal Clooney's Street Style

Article continues below

ESC: Sarah Paulson, Prada

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson on the Red Carpet

ESC: Sarah Paulson

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sarah Paulson's Street Style

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle's Royal Style

ESC: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Couples Gift Guide

George Pimentel/WireImage

Serena Williams on the Red Carpet

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Serena Williams

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Serena William's Street Style

Article continues below

ESC: Fashion Plate, Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the Red Carpet

ESC: Fashion Plate, Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Street Style

ESC: Zoe Kravitz

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz on the Red Carpet

Article continues below

ESC: Zoe Kravitz

North Woods / BACKGRID

Zoe Kravitz's Street Style

ESC: Yara Shahidi, Best Looks

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi on the Red Carpet

ESC: Yara Shahidi

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi's Street Style

Article continues below

