Whitney Port Reveals If Her Son Will Appear On The Hills Reboot

by Cydney Contreras & Spencer Lubitz | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 4:44 PM

Whitney Port

Whitney Port is making The Hills reboot a family affair.

In an interview with E! News, the MTV star revealed her son, Sonny, "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life." However, she added, "I don't want him to be plastered all over the TV."

And while Port doesn't necessarily want him making regular appearances on the reality show she feels it is important because "being a mom is obviously a really big part of my identity and I want the show to be real and authentic." 

In fact, her life as a mother is one of the reasons she decided to once again star in the popular series and for her recent partner ship with Mrs. Meyer's Compassion Flower Project. She explained, "I was having so much fun doing my YouTube series, "I love my baby, but…"  and we've grown this amazing supportive community of young moms going to things for the first time.  I felt like this would be another platform to show that.  To create more of that support for people." 

Whitney will continue to put out more content for her YouTube channel, while also balancing filming, but she is ready for the challenge, especially since she has done it all before. "I definitely have some nerves and I don't know what to expect, but I think I can handle it at this age and having already been through it once before," she shared.

 

The Hills Then and Now: What the Stars Look Like 10 Years Later

Whitney Port, Sonny Sanford Rosenman

But that doesn't mean she's entirely prepared for all The Hills drama. After all, "I don't think you can ever really be fully prepared for that," she joked. They have yet to start filming, so for now Whitney is keeping her fingers crossed and "hoping that there isn't really much [drama] when it comes to me, and if there is, I'll be able to handle it."

Luckily, if there is any drama—and there definitely will be—her husband, Tim Rosenman, will have her back, even though he is hesitant to be in front of the camera. She laughed as she told E! News, "He doesn't necessarily want to be on it, but he's really supportive and wants me to do it."

As for any regrets the star has in regards to her prior time on the show, she said she doesn't have any. For her, the reboot gives her the opportunity to "show a little bit more of who I am as a young adult." 

"I'm not like a young, naïve girl doing things for the first time," she said.

Besides seeing a new side to the star, fans can also look forward to potentially seeing Roxy from The City. She added, "I really don't know at this point. I doubt we're going to be revisiting old stomping grounds." After all, the show is called The Hills: New Beginnings

At the end of the day, she is just "really happy and relieved that people want to see it [the show]."

