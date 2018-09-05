Lady Gaga Isn't the Only Pop Sensation Cast in A Star Is Born

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 4:08 PM

Surprise! Halsey will appear alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born

The pop star revealed the casting news on Twitter, calling the entire experience "humbling and unreal." Halsey told her nearly 10 million social media followers that she plays herself in the highly-anticipated blockbuster, which premiered to rave reviews at last week's Venice Film Festival

"I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born!" the "Bad at Love" songstress announced in a heartfelt statement. "Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. An all time life highlight for me for sure." 

Halsey also said she was grateful to Lady Gaga and Cooper for seeing her "worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever." She continued, "They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal." 

Unlike Gaga—who is garnering plenty of award season buzz for her first starring role—this isn't the first time Halsey's dipped her feet into the acting pool. Over the years, she's appeared in a handful of short films and is set to co-star in the upcoming Scooby Doo & Guess Who? animated series.  

In the film, Cooper plays Jackson, a rock star who discovers up-and-coming performer Ally (Gaga) and takes her on tour with him. Their relationship is threatened when his addiction issues resurface and she begins to eclipse his own stardom. 

We can't wait to see Halsey shine! 

A Star is Born is set for release on Oct. 5.

