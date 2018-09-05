Tan France and Antoni Porowski's Adorable Reactions to Queer Eye's PCAs Nominations Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

The Queer Eye's Fab Five are celebrating their multiple People's Choice Awards nominations. Carissa Culiner broke the news to Tan France and Antoni Porowski this morning on E!'s Daily Pop.

"This is the first I've heard of it," Tan said. "We're very excited."

Antoni was also thrilled, especially since the show is fan voted. "It's run by the fans from my understanding which is the most important thing," added Antoni. "It's the only reason we exist."

They are up for Reality Show, Bingeworthy Show and Revival Show of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards, while Antoni also scored a nomination for Reality Star of 2018 along with his fellow Queer Eye castmate, Jonathan Van Ness.

While relishing in their show's PCAs love, the twosome joked that Antoni's solo nomination must be in the animal section. "The cutest corgi," quipped Tan.