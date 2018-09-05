Go Inside the Stranger Things Haunted House at Universal Studios

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a Stranger Things haunted house this year!

With just days left until the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off, Universal Orlando has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see and experience this year. The Stranger Things haunted house will feature sets from season one of the hit Netflix series, like the Upside Down and the Byers' house (including those iconic Christmas lights!). You might even see a Demogorgon during your time in the house!

The haunted house will be open on select nights starting from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3, so be sure to get your tickets ASAP.