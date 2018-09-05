Go Inside the Stranger Things Haunted House at Universal Studios

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 3:27 PM
Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a Stranger Things haunted house this year!
With just days left until the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off, Universal Orlando has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see and experience this year. The Stranger Things haunted house will feature sets from season one of the hit Netflix series, like the Upside Down and the Byers' house (including those iconic Christmas lights!). You might even see a Demogorgon during your time in the house!
The haunted house will be open on select nights starting from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3, so be sure to get your tickets ASAP.
E! News recently caught up with Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown, who dished about season three of the series, which is currently in production.
"Eleven's style has escalated," Brown shared with E! News, referring to the "bitchin'" makeover her character got at the end of season two. "It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple 'Meleven.'"
The actress, addressing her character's romance with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), also teased, "Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary."
While we continue to wait to watch season three, check out a preview of the Stranger Things haunted house above!
