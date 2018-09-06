Kendall Jenner Gets Nervous About Joining the Crew for Family Feud on KUWTK: "I Can't Do This!"

The Kar-Jenners are heading to the Family Feud stage, but one family member isn't so excited about making her game show contestant debut.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner freaks out over joining the family for an episode of the iconic game show.

"Would you want to do Family Feud with us?" Khloe Kardashian asks her little sister. "You should totally do it," Kim Kardashian adds. "It's all I watch every night."

After some egging on by her sisters, the reluctant model agrees to join her family in a feud fit for the silver screen, but it's not long before she worries she bit off more than she can chew.

"I just jump in when I know something, right?" Kendall asks. "I mean, when it's your turn, but you think about it," Kim explains. "It's a turn? It's a turn? Oh my God, guys! I can't do this!" a nervous Kendall exclaims.

"Kendall, I'll give you the answer," Khloe promises.

"I'm standing next to Khloe so she can whisper things to me," Kendall vows.

Nothing can get in the way of the "best day" of Kim's life, even little sister Kendall's reservations.

"Family Feud, that's my dream of life," Kim confesses to the camera. "I'm a offended that I was added last minute," Kendall jabs. "'Cause we never thought you'd want to do it," Kim insists. "No, I'm a little nervous," Kendall admits.

See the hilarious moment Kendall agrees to be on Family Feud in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

