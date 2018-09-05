Chrissy Teigen Dazzles in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigenmade her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son in May.

The mother-of-two graced the crowd with her presence at the British GQ's Men of the Year Awards, with her husband, John Legend, by her side. The star dressed in a shimmery, tasseled ensemble and had her hair pulled back in a chic up-do for the star-studded event. In equally stylish fashion, John's navy blue velvet suit complimented the white, silver and gold in Chrissy's gown.

Besides sharing their fashionable looks with the world, they also shared a cute moment when the singer gave his wife a kiss on the cheek in front of the cameras.

Teigen's appearance on the red carpet comes nearly four months after she gave birth to Miles Theodore Stephens on May 16.

Since baby Miles joined the family, he has been living the good life. The family recently returned from a very long vacation to Bali, where Miles and Luna spent quality time with their famous mom and dad.