Jill Zarin and New Boyfriend Gary Brody Attend U.S. Open Together 8 Months After Her Husband's Death

Talk about love!

Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin and her new boyfriend Gary Brody spent Tuesday night together at the U.S. Open in New York. Zarin's dog, Bossi Zarin, also made an appearance at the tennis tournament.

In June, E! News first reported that Zarin and Brody were a couple and stepped out together at another world famous tennis tournament, Wimbledon. A source told E! News at the time that the RHONY star is "very happy. They are old friends." The source also added that her daughter, Ally Shapiro, "loves him."

She wore a red dress with gold straps while Brody wore a sports coat, blue shirt and jeans. Brody is the president of the clothing company Marcraft Apparel.

Zarin's husband Bobby Zarin died on Jan. 13, 2018 after a long battle with thyroid cancer. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time," the family said in a statement announcing his passing.

Days after his death, the designer expressed the gratitude and "overwhelming love" she received from family and friends.