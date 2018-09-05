''Happy'' Olivia Culpo Talks Boyfriend Danny Amendola and Ex Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 12:24 PM
Olivia Culpo is a public figure, but she's eager to keep her private life private.
The Model Squad star spoke exclusively with E! News about her new docu-series and got candid about whether or not back-on boyfriend Danny Amendola would pop up on the program.
"That's one area that I kept private," the former Miss Universe dished at the Model Squad premiere party. "It can complicate things when you involve too many people, but I think it's just you have to live your life and that's my motto."
In case you forgot, the Rhode Island native and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver confirmed their split in March 2018, only to reunite several months later.
Of course, this coy response isn't necessarily shocking as the Reprisal actress made sure to note that Model Squad is about the "grind, hard work and support" models go through during fashion week.
"Everybody is so supportive of one another," Olivia gushed in regards to her co-stars. "That's the one thing about this show that I was so happy about, it's such a feel good show."
While the ex-beauty queen was eager to set some "boundaries" during production, she isn't staying completely tight-lipped about her reconciliation with the NFL hunk. Today, Culpo further teased her reunion with Amendola during her appearance on Daily Pop.
"I think a little bit, but not too much," Olivia revealed when asked by Justin Sylvester if her man will appear on the show. "There's not a whole lot of relationship-wise stuff for me, but you'll get a little bit."
Still Olivia appears to be in a good place romantically, as she only had kind words to share about ex Nick Jonas' engagement to Priyanka Chopra.
"Very excited for him! Definitely," Culpo added. "Of course, you wanna wish the best on anyone and love, especially in this industry, is so hard to find. So I'm very happy to see people happy."
Be sure to catch everything Olivia dished about Danny and Nick in the two clips above.
Also, for more from our exclusive NYFW interviews with the Model Squad cast, watch E! News tonight at 7pm!
