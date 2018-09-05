''Happy'' Olivia Culpo Talks Boyfriend Danny Amendola and Ex Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo is a public figure, but she's eager to keep her private life private.

The Model Squad star spoke exclusively with E! News about her new docu-series and got candid about whether or not back-on boyfriend Danny Amendola would pop up on the program.

"That's one area that I kept private," the former Miss Universe dished at the Model Squad premiere party. "It can complicate things when you involve too many people, but I think it's just you have to live your life and that's my motto."

In case you forgot, the Rhode Island native and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver confirmed their split in March 2018, only to reunite several months later.

Of course, this coy response isn't necessarily shocking as the Reprisal actress made sure to note that Model Squad is about the "grind, hard work and support" models go through during fashion week.