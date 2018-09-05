Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Wedding Invitations

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are one step closer to saying "I do."

The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of the couple's wedding invitations. The front of the invites featured a picture of the couple staring lovingly into each other's eyes as the sun glistened behind them. There was also a black-and-white shot of the duo holding hands on the back of the invitations, as well as a call-to-action to find more details on their wedding website.

However, all of the key information was right on the card. The invitations listed the date for the big day, as well as the venue location. The two will tie the knot in a non-televised ceremony on Jan. 12, 2019 at the Haiku Mill in Maui, HI.

As an added personal touch, each invitation contained a stamp with the bride and groom's monograms "A + L."

"Sending these out this week!" the season 22 star wrote on Instagram. "January can't come soon enough." 

The cards were created by wedding invitation company Minted, and the photos were taken by Griffith Imaging's Jennifer Perkins. The future Mr. and Mrs. seemed ecstatic with how the invites came together.

"They look awesome," Luyendyk said in an Instagram Story video. Burnham agreed the invitations were "so beautiful."

The wedding invitations weren't the first items checked off their wedding to-do list. The duo announced their date and venue back and May and revealed their engagement pictures in July. Burnham also celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower in August.

However, their engagement wasn't the only major milestone they experienced this year. They also bought a house together in Phoenix, Ariz in June.

Fans watched their love story unfold on The Bachelor. While Luyendyk initially gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, he then broke up with her on national television and proposed to Burnham on the show's "After the Final Rose" special.

However, Kufrin now has a new man in her life. After starring on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, the reality star got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Only a few more months until the big day!

