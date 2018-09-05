Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House

Kim Kardashianis back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Three months since she paid a visit to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, whose lifetime prison sentence was commuted in June, the reality star has returned to the White House. The occasion? Per Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, members of the administration are hosting a listening session on Wednesday about the clemency process and Kardashian is one of the guests.

"The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review," Gidley said in a statement.

The makeup mogul is slated to join First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, as well Ja'Ron Smith, a special assistant to the President for domestic policy, Brooke Rollins, assistant to the President in the Office of American Innovation and Chris Liddell, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination. External guests include Rachel Barkow, criminal justice reform advocate Brittany Barnett, Alex Gudich, Mark Holden, Shon Hopwood, CNN host Van Jones, Paul Larkin, Leonard Leo, Mark Osler, Jessica Jackson Sloan and Judge Kevin Sharp.