Meghan Markle Earns Her Spot on Vanity Fair's 2018 Best Dressed List

Meghan Markle has another special title to add to her name.

On Wednesday morning, Vanity Fair released the lucky stars who earned a place on their annual Best Dressed List.

As it turns out, the Duchess of Sussex made the list thanks to more than a few memorable looks.

"This year, Meghan Markle's style has evolved into a much sleeker, high-fashion look," the publication wrote. "She's the most daring of the royal fashion pack, and her signature boatneck cut and monochromatic color choices exhibit classic polish."

Meghan fell under the Best Dressed Globalistas who have mastered "international glamour" and sophistication that "knows no borders."

Amal Clooney also falls into the category. How fitting because the two share a friendship alongside George Clooney and Prince Harry.