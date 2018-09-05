2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristen Bell, The Good Place

NBC

The People's Choice Awards nominations are out! Television fans get ready to vote because many of your favorite stars are nominated.

The Walking Dead comes away with nominations for Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln. While E! announced today that Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco received People's Choice Awards nominations before the Big Bang Theory's final season.

The cast of This Is Us should be celebrating too. Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley were all nominated.

Riverdale fans can also rejoice because Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse were nominated for their work on the hit CW series. See all the television star nominees below and be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Series Nominees

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

AMC

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

The Male TV Star of 2018

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

AMC

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

The Male TV Star of 2018

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

NBC

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

The Male TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

The Male TV Star of 2018

Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams

ABC

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

The Male TV Star of 2018

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

The Male TV Star of 2018

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dean Buscher/The CW

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Male TV Star of 2018

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

ABC/Eric McCandless

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

The Male TV Star of 2018

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

The Male TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

CBS

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

The Male TV Star of 2018

Scott Foley, Scandal

ABC

Scott Foley, Scandal

The Male TV Star of 2018

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

ABC

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

The Male TV Star of 2018

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Scandal, Kerry Washington

ABC/Nicole Wilder

Kerry Washington, Scandal

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's tale

Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

The Female TV Star of 2018

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Katie Yu/The CW

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2018

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Kate McKinnon, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Insecure, Season 3, Issa Rae

Merie W. Wallace/Courtesy of HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure

The Female TV Star of 2018

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

NBC

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

AMC

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

The Female TV Star of 2018

K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The CW

KJ Apa, Riverdale

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

The Female TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

AMC

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

The Female TV Star of 2018

The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

The Female TV Star of 2018

Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Stephanie March

NBC

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

NBC

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

NBC

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jackson Davis/Netflix

Jason Bateman, Ozark

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

FX

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Versace

The Drama TV Star of 2018

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Donald Glover, Atlanta

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Freeform/Tony Rivetti

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

NBC

Ted Danson, The Good Place

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, black-ish

ABC/Kelsey McNea

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Francisco Roman/TBS

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

Article continues below

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

The Comedy TV Star of 2018

The Bachelorette

ABC

Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Justin Lubin/NBC

Eva Igo, World of Dance

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

ABC/Eric McCandless

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Brynn Cartelli

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Article continues below

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

John Paul Filo/CBS

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Wendell Holland, Survivor

CBS

Wendell Holland, Survivor: Ghost Island

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

ABC

Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise

The Competition Contestant of 2018

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson Looks Powerful in Captain Marvel First Look

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

LAW & ORDER: SVU

Why You Shouldn't Dismiss Law and Order: Hate Crimes Just Yet

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!

Sarah Koenig

Serial Season 3 Premieres September 20 and Tackles the Criminal Justice System

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

2018 PCAs: See Chadwick Boseman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth and More Movie Star Nominees

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.