2018 PCAs: See Chadwick Boseman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth and More Movie Star Nominees

Warner Bros. Pictures
by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 7:45 AM
Warner Bros. Pictures
The People's Choice Awards is just around the corner and we're celebrating some of our favorite movie stars getting nominations today.
Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira are all nominated for their roles in Black Panther. They weren't the only Marvel stars receiving love from the People's Choice Awards with nominations for Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Infinity War.
The ladies of Ocean's 8 were not left out. They are also making a splash with nominations for Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock.
Constance Wu and Awkwafina, two of the breakout stars of Crazy Rich Asians, were also given nominations for the Comedy Movie Star of 2018. Check out the gallery for all the movie star nominations and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Check Out the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees, Including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and More!
Marvel Studios
Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Marvel Studios
Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures
Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Universal Pictures
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
YouTube
20th Century Fox
YouTube
Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures
STX Entertainment
Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures
Legendary Entertainment, Universal
David Lee / Focus Features
Disney
Paramount Pictures
Universal Pictures
SK Global
Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC
MGM
Warner Bros. Pictures
Universal Pictures
Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox
Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros. Pictures
Lionsgate
Lionsgate
Ben Rothstein/Marvel Studios
Film Frame/Marvel Studios
Twentieth Century Fox
Warner Bros.
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Warner Bros. Pictures
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.
Paramount Pictures
Marvel Studios
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA via AP Images
