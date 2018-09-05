2018 PCAs: See Chadwick Boseman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth and More Movie Star Nominees

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

The People's Choice Awards is just around the corner and we're celebrating some of our favorite movie stars getting nominations today.

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira are all nominated for their roles in Black Panther. They weren't the only Marvel stars receiving love from the People's Choice Awards with nominations for Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Infinity War.

The ladies of Ocean's 8 were not left out. They are also making a splash with nominations for Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock.

Constance Wu and Awkwafina, two of the breakout stars of Crazy Rich Asians, were also given nominations for the Comedy Movie Star of 2018. Check out the gallery for all the movie star nominations and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Read

Check Out the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees, Including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and More!

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Action Star of 2018

A Wrinkle in Time

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Action Star of 2018

Lily James, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures

Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Female Movie Star of 2018

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

The Female Movie Star of 2018

A Wrinkle in Time

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Universal Pictures

Leslie Mann, Blockers

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

The Female Movie Star of 2018

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Female Movie Star of 2018

A Quiet Place

YouTube

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence

20th Century Fox

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

A Quiet Place

YouTube

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

STX Entertainment

Shailene Woodley, Adrift

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Warner Bros. Pictures

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan

Legendary Entertainment, Universal

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Male Movie Star of 2018

BlacKkKlansman, John David Washington, Laura Harrier

David Lee / Focus Features

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor

Disney

Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

Paramount Pictures

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

The Drama Movie Star of 2018

Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia!

Universal Pictures

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

SK Global

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Overboard

MGM

Anna Faris, Overboard

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

The Female Movie Star of 2018

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

John Cena, Blockers

Universal Pictures

John Cena, Blockers

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Love, Simon, Nick Robinson

Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Tag

Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros. Pictures

John Hamm, Tag

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew

Lionsgate

Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Lionsgate

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ben Rothstein/Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Film Frame/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Ryan Renolds, Deadpool 2

Twentieth Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Alicia Vikander, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

Warner Bros.

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

The Male Movie Star of 2018

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

The Male Movie Star of 2018

The Action Movie Star of 2018

John Boyega

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA via AP Images

John Boyega, Pacific Rim:Uprising

The Male Movie Star of 2018

